Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, named 21 major islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra winners on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, present on the occasion, said that India is the first country to have done this, as no other country in the world had named an island after the brave soldiers who fought for the nation.

Shah said that it is an important day for the three wings of the Indian military.

He said that the PM’s decision to name the islands after the soldiers had worked to connect the country with the memories of Independence.

Shah said that after the First War of Indepence of 1857, thousands of freedom fighters were held and tortured in the Cellular Jail in Port Blair.

He called the jail a place of pilgrimage of freedom.

Shah told that when Netaji began trying to liberate the country by forming the Azad Hind Fauj, this part became independent first.

He said that the Tricolour was hoisted here for the first time by Netaji and the Prime Minister named 21 islands here after those who sacrificed their lives for the country, the act of whom would be written in golden letters in India’s history.

The Home Minister said that Netaji’s memorial was being announced on his birth anniversary.

Shah added that many efforts were made to forget Subhas Chandra Bose, but those who are brave are not dependent on anyone for their memory.

He said that lighting the Amar Jyoti had been stopped in the jail, and the practice was restarted by the PM.

20230123-145204

