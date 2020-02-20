India 24th country to be visited by Trump

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India is the 24th country that US President Donald Trump will be visiting since he assumed office three years ago.

Out of the 23 countries Trump has visited so far, India is the second country in South Asia which President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting. Trump has visited Afghanistan, Argentina, Canada, China, Finland, Iraq, Israel, North Korea, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Vatican City and the West Bank.

He made two trips each to Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, South Korea, Switzerland and Vietnam in the last three years and three trips each to Japan and the United Kingdom. France is the only country which President Trump has visited four times in the last three years. The First Lady has accompanied Trump on most of his foreign trips.

In the last two consecutive years, Melania and President Trump visited US military personnel serving in two US war zones. Last year, they visited eastern Afghanistan, and a year earlier, they visited western Iraq.

Slovenian-born model-turned-social activist, Melania, 50, moved to the US in 1996 and is the only First Lady to become a naturalized US citizen. Mother of Barron Trump, Melania spends a lot of her time on her campaign against drug abuse and for the well-being of children.

Following the major mass shootings at Las Vegas and Parkland, Melania along with President Trump visited the victims and their families and often on her foreign trips visits hospitals and schools. In Delhi, she is visiting a school with a unique curriculum that includes happiness education.

–IANS

aat/kr