The India tablet market grew 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the September quarter, with 5G-capable tablet shipments growing 61 per cent, a new report showed on Monday.

According to data from CMR’s ‘Tablet PC Market Report’, Samsung (28 per cent), Lenovo (26 per cent) and Apple (19 per cent) captured the top three spots in the tablet market in Q3.

“Shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength in Q3 2022. This is driven by the recent 5G auctions, and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G Tablets is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market,” said Menka Kumari, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Shipment of tablets with 8-inch display constituted 43 per cent of the overall shipments in the domestic market.

Samsung tab A8 (Wi-Fi + 4G) and tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) had 25 per cent and 18 per cent market share respectively. Samsung shipments recorded 83 per cent QoQ growth in Q3.

Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi) series had a 32 per cent and 17 per cent market share, respectively, primarily in the Value for Money tablet (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000) segment.

Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had a 57 per cent and 15 per cent market share respectively, followed by Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi).

CMR said that the tablet PC shipments is set to grow at a healthy 10-15 per cent in 2022.

“As we move ahead, we will see 5G-capable tablets to underline the market growth, especially in education, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing segments,” said Menka.

20221122-040401