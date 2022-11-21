BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3, Samsung leads

NewsWire
0
0

The India tablet market grew 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the September quarter, with 5G-capable tablet shipments growing 61 per cent, a new report showed on Monday.

According to data from CMR’s ‘Tablet PC Market Report’, Samsung (28 per cent), Lenovo (26 per cent) and Apple (19 per cent) captured the top three spots in the tablet market in Q3.

“Shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength in Q3 2022. This is driven by the recent 5G auctions, and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G Tablets is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market,” said Menka Kumari, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Shipment of tablets with 8-inch display constituted 43 per cent of the overall shipments in the domestic market.

Samsung tab A8 (Wi-Fi + 4G) and tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) had 25 per cent and 18 per cent market share respectively. Samsung shipments recorded 83 per cent QoQ growth in Q3.

Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi) series had a 32 per cent and 17 per cent market share, respectively, primarily in the Value for Money tablet (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000) segment.

Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had a 57 per cent and 15 per cent market share respectively, followed by Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi).

CMR said that the tablet PC shipments is set to grow at a healthy 10-15 per cent in 2022.

“As we move ahead, we will see 5G-capable tablets to underline the market growth, especially in education, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing segments,” said Menka.

20221122-232924

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eight core industries’ growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in...

    Light-touch regulations to be brought in to promote ‘Sunrise Opportunities’

    India & FTA: Series of bilateral deals to pump up supply...

    Sanjiv Puri’s AGM speech blends purpose, performance & potential; to build...