In what promises to be an enthralling encounter, India A will square off against Pakistan A in the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, reigniting the flame of the ‘greatest rivalry’ in cricket.

India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage. Players such as Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a lasting impression following their stellar IPL seasons and pave their way into the senior national team.

Their performances in this match could determine their prospects and contribute to India’s rich cricketing heritage.

With the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan being one of the most intense and storied in the sport, this match holds special significance. It represents not only a chance for the emerging talents to shine but also an opportunity to add another chapter to the illustrious history of the ‘Greatest Rivalry.’

The clash between India A and Pakistan A is not just about individual performances but also about the historical significance of this rivalry. The two teams are set to face each other in two major tournaments this year, namely the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This match, therefore, serves as a precursor to the high stakes encounters that lie ahead and will give fans a taste of what is to come.

This clash between two cricketing powerhouses is set to captivate fans as they witness the next generation of talent from both nations go head-to-head.

Fans across India can watch all the LIVE action exclusively on Star Sports Network on July 19, 2 PM onwards.

