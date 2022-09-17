HEALTHINDIA

India achieves milestone in voluntary blood donation

NewsWire
0
0

With more than 87,000 people voluntarily donating blood in a single day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, India on Saturday achieved significant milestone of creating a new world record.

The countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive under ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ was kickstarted by Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya by donating blood at a camp at Safdarjung Hospital.

As many as 87,137 people voluntarily donated blood in a single day by the evening, the country has surpassed the previous best of 87,059 (2014) to create a new world record.

“New world record! Today I am happy to inform that on the birthday of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, under #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav, more than 87,000 people have voluntarily donated blood, which is a new world record. This is an invaluable gift from the country to our beloved Pradhan Sevak,” Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 6,136 camps had registered for the mega drive while over 1.95 lakh blood donors registered themselves on E-Rakt Kosh portal.

20220918-002602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Colombia enters 5th wave of Covid-19 pandemic

    TN to conduct Covid-19 tests at crowded places

    PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

    WHO expert rules out man-made origin of Covid-19