With more than 87,000 people voluntarily donating blood in a single day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, India on Saturday achieved significant milestone of creating a new world record.

The countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive under ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ was kickstarted by Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya by donating blood at a camp at Safdarjung Hospital.

As many as 87,137 people voluntarily donated blood in a single day by the evening, the country has surpassed the previous best of 87,059 (2014) to create a new world record.

“New world record! Today I am happy to inform that on the birthday of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, under #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav, more than 87,000 people have voluntarily donated blood, which is a new world record. This is an invaluable gift from the country to our beloved Pradhan Sevak,” Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 6,136 camps had registered for the mega drive while over 1.95 lakh blood donors registered themselves on E-Rakt Kosh portal.

