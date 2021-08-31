India on Tuesday achieved a new milestone of administrating over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses across the country.

The numbers are the highest achieved by India on a single day since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16.

The data of 1.09 crore vaccinations is as per the provisional reports received till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore Covid 19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm – and still counting! Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India is fighting strongly against Corona.”

Five days back, India had administered over 1 crore (1,08,83,963) vaccine doses for the first time.

India’s Covid vaccination coverage has now crossed 65 crore (65,12,14,767) doses.

–IANS

