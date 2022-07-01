With 1.8 million tonnes of inland capture fisheries production, India ranks first globally for the first time since the mid-980s, the government claimed on Friday.

The production of inland fisheries in India increased from 0.50 million tonnes in 1980s to 1.80 million tonnes in 2020, a whopping increase of 360 per cent.

Citing a 2022 report by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), an official from the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the production got a massive boost post 2015 when the current dispensation took several measures to explore the untapped potential.

The FAO report has stated that the inland capture fisheries production increased from 0.50 million tonnes in 1980s to 0.58 million tonnes in 1990s to 0.84 million tonnes in 2000s, which then increased to 1.59 million tonnes in 2017, 1.70 million tonnes in 2018, 1.79 million tonnes in 2019, and 1.80 million tonnes in 2020.

The Department of Fisheries has been implementing the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a scheme to bring about the ‘Blue Revolution’ through “sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India” at an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore. This is a time-bound scheme for a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.

Among the main aims are increasing fish production to 22 million metric tonnes by 2024-25 from 13.75 million metric tons in 2018-19, enhancing aquaculture productivity to 5 tonnes per hectare from the 2020-21 national average of 3 tonnes, and augmenting domestic fish consumption from 5 kg to 12 kg per capita.

The government has claimed that under the PMMSY, as many as 3,230 boats and nets are being replaced by the department for the betterment of fisherfolks.

