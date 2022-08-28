INDIA

India aims 50% non-fossil fuel energy by 2030: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reassured the world that by 2030, 50 per cent of India’s energy production will be met by non-fossil fuel, and by 2070 it plans ‘Net Zero’.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally on the completion of 40 years of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Sunday.

He said that a silent revolution is taking shape in India with rising demand for electric vehicles (EV). The state and Central governments have extended incentives and subsidies for the EV sector.

Remembering the first interaction with Suzuki’s Chairman 13 years ago, Modi added, “When the Suzuki Chairman showed interest in setting up a plant in Gujarat, I was confident that with each passing year the company will come to know how much Gujarat is committed to development.”

The Prime Minister said, “I wanted to create a mini-Japan in Gujarat, to some extent the Japanese have been provided experience back home. Now the state has many golf courses, Japanese restaurants and even locals have started learning Japanese. Even Japan has special love for Gujarat and as many as 125 Japanese companies are functioning in the state. It looks like mini-Japan.”

Acknowledging Japan’s ‘Kaizen’ management concept, Modi brought the Kaizen-related experiences and learning of Gujarat to PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) and other Central government departments.

