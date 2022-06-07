BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India aims to double marine product exports to Rs 1 lakh Cr in 5 years

NewsWire
0
0

India aims to double marine product exports to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years from the present around Rs 50,000 crore, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal has said.

He was speaking at an event in Kochi on Monday.

“This target will be achieved through sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, promotion of coastal shipping and aquaculture, and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem,” said Goyal, addressing the mediapersons at the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Kochi.

At the event, K.N. Raghavan, Chairman of MPEDA, presented a road map to achieve the export turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Goyal further said that the Free Trade Agreements have been finalised with the UAE and Australia, while negotiations are in progress for such an agreement with the UK and Canada.

The minister said negotiations to reach an FTA with the EU will begin in Brussels on the 17th of this month.

The Minister had an interaction with Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) at MPEDA office and had an extensive discussion on various issues, challenges and solutions facing the sector and also met with fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka.

He assured interventions to minimise the hurdles on the import of raw materials for value addition so that India can be transformed to a seafood processing hub in the near future.

20220607-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hybrid National Horticulture Fair attracts farmers from North India

    PNB, DLF, Tata Steel top bought large cap stocks by MFs...

    Jan consumption, investment growth points to faster recovery for Indian economy

    Auto component maker Minda Industries’ stocks up 159% in 2021