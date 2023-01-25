In her first Republic Day-eve speech, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that India has been among the fastest-growing major economies because of the timely and proactive interventions of the government.

Stating that India has became the fifth largest economy in the world, the President said, “This has been achieved against a global backdrop of economic uncertainty. With the help of able leadership and effective struggle, we soon came out of the recession, and resumed our journey of development.”

“India has been among the fastest-growing major economies because of the timely and proactive interventions of the government. The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, in particular, has evoked great response among the people at large,” Murmu said.

The President also talked about the challenges faced during the early years of Independence.

“In the early years of Independence, we faced countless challenges and adversities. Very high levels of poverty and illiteracy were just two of the many ill-effects of the long foreign rule. Yet, the spirit of India was undeterred. With hope and confidence, we began an experiment unique in the history of humankind.”

Murmu said that those who shaped modern Indian mind also welcomed progressive ideas from abroad, following the vedic advice “Aano bhadra krtavo yantu vishwatah (Let noble thoughts come to us from all directions).

The President said, “From the day the Constitution came into effect to the present day, it has been an amazing journey that has inspired many other nations. Every citizen has reason to be proud of the India Story.”

Talking about challenges that need to be addressed urgently, the President said, “In my view, global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be addressed urgently. Global temperatures are rising and extreme forms of climate change are visible.”

The President also praised the role of farmers, labourers, scientists and engineers, saying, “I appreciate the roles of farmers, labourers, scientists and engineers whose collective strength enables our country to move forward in the spirit of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’.”

Speaking on the essence of India, the President said, “We are all one, and we are all Indians. So many creeds and so many languages have not divided us, but united us. That’s why we have succeeded as a democratic republic. This is the essence of India.”

20230125-200003