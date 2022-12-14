INDIASCI-TECH

India among top 3 countries originating IoT malware: Microsoft

NewsWire
0
0

India is among the top 3 countries originating Internet of Things (IoT) malware infection in 2022, a Microsoft report said on Wednesday.

IoT devices offer significant value to organisations in the country looking to modernise workspaces, become more data-driven and ease demands on staff through shifts like remote management and automation.

“Therefore, the cyber-threat landscape is real and security is the need of the hour. Microsoft aims to help incident responders and security specialists better understand their environments and prevent potential incidents,” said the tech giant.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025, a growth rate higher than traditional IT equipment.

With increasing connectivity across converging IT, Operational Technology (OT) and IoT, organisations and individuals need to rethink cyber risk impact and consequences, said the report.

Microsoft observed a spike in threats across traditional IT equipment, OT controllers and IoT devices like routers and cameras fueled by the interconnectivity many organisations have adopted over the past few years.

It identified unpatched, high-severity vulnerabilities in 75 per cent of the most common industrial controllers in customer OT networks.

“As OT systems underpinning energy, transportation, and other infrastructures become increasingly connected to IT systems, the risk of disruption and damage grows as boundaries blur between these formerly separated worlds,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, security, compliance, identity, and management at Microsoft.

For businesses and infrastructure operators across industries, the defensive imperatives are gaining total visibility over connected systems and weighing evolving risks and dependencies, Jakkal added.

Modern threats like sophisticated malware, targeted attacks, and malicious insiders are difficult for traditional security measures to contain.

Microsoft also observed over 1 million connected devices publicly visible on the Internet running Boa, an outdated and unsupported software still widely used in IoT devices and software development kits (SDKs).

20221214-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP doctor sets record with 107 eye surgeries in 16 hrs

    PDP welcomes Naeem Akhtar’s release from detention

    Heavy to very heavy rain in TN till Oct 11: IMD

    Warren Buffett back in buying spree in first quarter: Report