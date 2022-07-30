India on Saturday announced their squad for the three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare from August 18.

Most of the regular ODI members — skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and others — have been given rest and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side after recently guiding India to 3-0 win in West Indies.

Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was out of action for a quite long time due to injury, has made a comeback in the team.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

