India on Thursday announced a 23-member squad for the Group F matches of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 1, to be played in Vietnam from March 7, this year.

Apart from India, hosts Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia are the other three teams in the group.

The qualifiers have been divided into eight groups. The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the Finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 — champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic — and the hosts nation Uzbekistan.

India U-20 women’s football team head coach Maymol Rocky feels that her side is ready for the challenge ahead in Vietnam.

“We came back from Bangladesh and had an almost three week camp in Chennai, so the girls are ready. We’ve played some practice matches here and definitely the senior team helped us a lot in terms of gaining more confidence and preparing well,” Rocky was quoted as saying by AIFF in a media release.

With a number of new players in the squad, the head coach believes that it will help provide a further push to the rest of the players.

“We have some new players in the squad who have never played before, and they have come in with the bustling spirit of any newcomer. That will help push the other players as well,” she said.

“We respect all our opponents and I believe Vietnam, being the hosts, will be a strong proposition, as will be Singapore, who will also be looking to qualify,” she added.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played on March 4-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11. The finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha, Anshika and Anjali.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi, Linda Chanu, Shubhangi Singh, Purnima, Varshika and Sahena TH.

Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Kajol Dsouza, Banina Devi, Nitu Linda, Tania Kanti, Shailaja Shelia.

Forwards: Lynda Kom, Apurna Narzary, Sunita Munda, Sumati Kumari, Neha, Mousumi Murmu and Anita Kumari.

