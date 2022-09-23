Aiming at greater international collaboration and the need for increased financing for Energy Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D), the Centre on Friday announced the launch of the “Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries” developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, EC and the UK.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is leading a high-level Joint Indian Ministerial Delegation of Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science & Technology at Global Clean Energy Action Forum at Pittsburgh said the mission aims at greater international collaboration and the need for increased financing for Energy Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D) during the next five years to kickstart this objective and unleash a virtuous cycle of public and private investment.

The Minister said, “Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries” aims to fill the void by identifying gaps and challenges in current biorefining value chains, prioritising Eight key actions to support the Mission, and guiding the Mission’s overall path in achieving its goal.”

He said it also provides policymakers with a strategy framework to establish a rising RD&D portfolio over the next five years, specific financing proposals across the entire spectrum of vital Biorefinery technologies, and rapid action suggestions.

The Minister shared that a pilot plant of 10 Tons per day capacity plant with integrated enzyme production is being set up at Panipat Haryana, which will be commissioned by December 2022. This will be the 1st indigenous technology for on-site enzyme production. The Minister pointed out that Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has also planned to supply this indigenous enzyme to a commercial 2G ethanol plant of 100 KL/day expected to be commissioned by Q2 of 2024.

The Minister underlined that sustainable biofuels play a key role to reduce GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the transport sector. He said India, through the Department of Biotechnology, has been supporting R&D innovations in Advanced Biofuels and Waste to Energy technologies.

