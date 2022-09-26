INDIASCI-TECH

India Apple Store Online announces festive offers, free engravings, education sessions

As India enters the festive season, Apple Store Online has announced several attractive offers on its new product line-up of iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and more for the fans in the country, along with free customised engraving on devices and ‘Today at Apple free educational sessions.

The consumers can get Rs 7,000 instant savings on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products with HDFC Bank or American Express credit cards.

This season, Apple is offering more flexible ways to pay. When you use eligible HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards, you’ll get 7 per cent instant savings up to Rs 7,000 across all products.

The users also have low monthly instalments options with EMI and can get upfront savings to cover interest with ‘No Cost EMI’ for three or six months.

“And, if you’re buying a new iPhone, you can exchange your current smartphone for instant credit” according to the Apple Store Online in India.

Customers can also personalise iPad, AirPods, AirTag or Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) by engraving a unique mix of emoji, numbers and text in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu and English for free only at Apple Store Online.

The company also has ‘Today at Apple’ educational sessions, ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art, design and more.

These sessions are held all over the world and are led by ‘Creative Pros’, and at times world-class artists, photographers and musicians, teaching sessions from basics and how-to lessons to professional-level programmes.

On October 5, Canadian-born artist and architect Keerat Kaur will bring your favourite memory to life on iPad in a session on India Apple Store Online.

Guided by her, “you’ll explore colour, characters, motifs and more to make a piece as personal as the memory that inspired it”.

