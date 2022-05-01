The 2022 edition of the India Art Fair concluded on Sunday amid reports of robust sales. Presented by BMW India from April 28 to May 1 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in the national capital, the fair presented a contingent of 77 exhibitors, including 63 galleries and 14 institutional participants from 16 cities in India and beyond.

Celebrating the return of its physical format in 2022, the fair unfolded a range of public programmes and tightly curated gallery presentations that championed new voices alongside established names.

It featured over 500 modern and contemporary artists, an unrivalled representation of non-profits and institutions, an oversubscribed auditorium talks programme, colossal outdoor art projects, Artist in Residence workshops, performances and a reimagined ‘Platform’ section that showcased underrepresented traditional and folk Indian art forms.

Tapping into the growing interest amongst millennials and a new generation of audiences, an expanded ‘Young Collectors Programme’ with the aim of educating and empowering new collectors was also witnessed.

A new section, ‘The Studio’ section dedicated to experimenting with new ideas in art and technology was also launched this time.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair, commented: “As the first fair that I oversaw, I am immensely proud of the team and all our artists, galleries and partners for working so seamlessly together and for pushing the boundaries of the region’s artistic language. The upbeat energy at the fair has demonstrated that audiences here are ready to dive back in and experience art in person again, a true embodiment of the strength and resilience of the region’s art scene.”

“Since the pandemic has caused a paradigm shift in the global art market, the purpose of art fairs has taken on new relevance, which prompted us to reconsider our role within the art world. In a bid to sustain this cultural dialogue throughout the last two years, we transitioned from a seasonal 4-day event to a year-round presence through a refreshed website with newly commissioned artist films and stories, IAF Parallel exhibitions and events, new pop-ups and public art projects, workshops and walkthroughs to grow our footprint within the region.”

Leading figures across the cultural landscapes of India and the South Asia region attended the fair to explore and experience the diverse line-up of leading exhibitors and curated programmes. These include art patrons such as Feroze and Mohit Gujral, Radhika Chopra, Kiran and Shiv Nadar, Sunil Munjal, Tarini and Sangita Jindal, Tarana and Tarun Sawhney, Shalini Jindal, Lekha Poddar, Abhishek Poddar, Sunitha and Vijay Choraria, Sonal Ambani, Indira and Pradeep Burman, Vasudha Ruia, Vivek Nanda, Madhu Neotia, Alexandra Fain, Shalini Passi, Meha Patel, Arti Kirloskar, Miheeka Bajaj and V. Sunil.

Additionally, the fair expanded its corporate outreach with first-time attendees from Grant Thorton, Vistara, Sotheby’s Realty, Ambit Capi tal and a special hour hosted by Julius Baer at the VIP Lounge. Members of BMW Excellence Club, Vistara, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Entrepreneur Organisations (EOs), Young Presidents Organisations (YPOs), Ladies Who Lead and The Aspen Institute also attended the fair.

The 14th edition of the India Art Fair will run from 9 to 12 February 9 to 12, 2023 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi.

