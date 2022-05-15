India on Sunday asked Pakistan to take strict action against those responsible for killing of two Sikh traders in Peshawar.

Responding to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Baghchi said: “We have seen the reports on brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence.”

He further said grave concerns have been expressed by various quarters of the Indian civil society and the Sikh community on this “shocking and deplorable incident”.

“We have registered a strong protest with the government of Pakistan on continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan,” he further said.

“We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident. We expect that the government of Pakistan, in discharge of its responsibilities, will look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities,” Bagchi added.

Two members of the Sikh community were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on them near the outskirts of Peshawar, police said on Sunday.

Suljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants.

20220515-203203