India assumes chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

India on Monday assumed the Chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of AI. This comes close on the heels of India taking over the presidency of G20, a league of world’s largest economies, at Bali, Indonesia.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, represented India virtually at the GPAI meeting held in Tokyo for the symbolic takeover from France, which is the outgoing council chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said, “We will work in close cooperation with the member states to put in place a framework around which the power of Artificial Intelligence can be exploited for the good of the citizens and consumers across the globe – and ensure that there are adequate guardrails to prevent misuse and user harm.”

Highlighting that AI is a kinetic enabler for taking forward current investments in technology and innovation, the minister said India is building an ecosystem of modern cyber laws and framework that is driven by three boundary conditions of openness, safety and trust and accountability.

With National Programme on AI in place and a National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) and one of world’s largest publicly accessible data sets programme in the works, the minister reiterated India’s commitment to efficient use of AI for catalyzing innovation ecosystem around AI, that can create good, trusted applications for our citizens and the world at large.

The NDGFP aims to ensure equitable access to non-personal data and focus on improving the institutional framework for government data sharing, promoting principles around privacy and security by design, and encouraging the use of anonymization tool.

It also aims to standardise the government’s data collection and management. The NDGFP along with the envisaged Indian Data Management Office (IDMO) shall catalyse the next Gen AI and Data-led research and startup ecosystem.

20221122-060012

