INDIA

India, Australia have forged deeper connections in various fields: PM Albanese

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that his country and India have forged a deeper connection in education, culture, defence, and trade.

“We’ve forged a deeper connection between Australia and India, from education and culture to defence and trade,” Albanese said in a tweet, a day after returning from his four-day visit to India.

He had arrived in India on March 8, and during the course of the visit, held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Albanese had also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit.

20230312-162603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Katrina Kaif does a closet cleanse

    Chinese oppression against Tibetans continues unabated

    BJP’s Ravi & Cong’s Gundu Rao spar over population control policy

    Margin recovery highlight of Q3 results: ICICI Securities