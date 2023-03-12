Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that his country and India have forged a deeper connection in education, culture, defence, and trade.

“We’ve forged a deeper connection between Australia and India, from education and culture to defence and trade,” Albanese said in a tweet, a day after returning from his four-day visit to India.

He had arrived in India on March 8, and during the course of the visit, held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Albanese had also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit.

20230312-162603