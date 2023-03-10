BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India-Australia to finalise economic cooperation agreement by this year

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said that his country and India have agreed on an early conclusion of the ambitious comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, expecting it to be finalised by this year itself.

“I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year,” Albanese said during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after bilateral talks between the two leaders.

“Our teams are working on a comprehensive economic agreement between our two countries,” PM Modi said during the joint briefing.

Meanwhile, he added that security cooperation is an important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia.

“We discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region today,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart for inviting him for the Quad leaders’ summit in May.

“India and Australia are both members of the Quad. I thank PM Albanese for inviting me to Australia for the Quad Leaders’ summit in May. I have invited him to India for the G20 summit in September,” Modi said.

Both the leaders also witnessed exchange of several MoUs between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed in sports and for audio-visual co-production, while terms of reference for solar taskforce were also exchanged between India and Australia.

Modi also raised the issue of incidents of attacks on temples in Australia with Albanese.

“I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them,” the prime minister said.

20230310-154003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Data of 6 lakh HDFC Bank customers’ exposed, bank denies

    Israel, UAE launch talks on free trade agreement

    RBI fines Ola Financial Services over Rs 1.67 crore

    Coal India asked to enhance supply to thermal power plants