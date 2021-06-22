India and Bangladesh on Tuesday discussed effective border management and real-time intelligence sharing to foil cross-border crime and illegal trade.

In the three-day Inspector General-level talks between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the two countries will also take up issues to improve border domination.

The conference, which started via video telecommunication mode on Tuesday, will conclude on June 24.

Both sides will also focus on further strengthening the friendship between the two forces.

The talks include joint efforts against trans-border crime, concurrence in connection with pending developmental works, and measures to check illegal cross-border movement.

The coordinated border management plan includes simultaneous coordinated patrols both during day and night, sharing of intelligence, and identification of vulnerable areas.

The 17-member BGB delegation is led by Additional Director General, and Region Commander, North West Region, Rangpur, Brig Gen Rakibul Karim Chowdhury. Representatives of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Joint River Commission also took part in the meeting.

The BSF delegation is led by Inspector General, South Bengal Frontier, Ashwini Kumar Singh, and comprises IG, North Bengal Frontier, Ravi Gandhi, IG, Guwahati Frontier, Sanjay Singh Gehlot, and DIG and Nodal Officer, Guwahati Frontier, Jitendra Kumar Rudola, DIG and Nodal Officer, South Bengal Frontier S. S. Guleria, DIG and Nodal Officer, North Bengal Frontier, Rajiva Ranjan Sharma, and staff officers K.K. Majumdar, and R. Ranjan.

