Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh on Friday reiterated to jointly deal with crimes, trans-issues and illegal activities along the frontiers.

From Wednesday to Friday, Border Co-ordination Conference (BCC) was held which was attended by Inspectors General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

BSF’s Tripura frontier Inspector General Sumit Sharan, who led a 12-member delegation to the BCC, said that special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs, narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructural and developmental work and coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

Issues related to confidence building amongst the troops of BSF and BGB as well as the local population on either side were also discussed, the IPS officer told the media.

He said that during the deliberations at the BCC, both sides were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both border guarding forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international boundary by amicably resolving them and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.

The forces have been scaling new heights in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in various coordination meetings at different levels, Sharan said.

He said that over the past few years, the BSF and BGB have not only cemented their band of friendship but have also embarked upon the high pedestals of mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.

Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, who led the 13-member BGB delegation, highlighted the sincere commitment of both the border guards in maintaining peace and harmony along the international boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations between the forces.

20221209-131202