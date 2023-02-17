New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) On the night before Valentine’s Day, Divar, Goa’s Island of Love, played host to the opening of the ninth iteration of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW). IBFW presented by Ikonic and powered by Timex took place at The Goa Deevaya resort’s Mercure over the course of two days.

The first Island Week & Fashion Festival in India began with a meet and greet when attendees were introduced to brand representatives, designers, and content providers. The COMO Collective CEO and co-founder Pallav Ojha, Rayed Merchant, Deepak Chabbra, Managing Director of Timex Group India, Pradnya Somesh Popade, Head of Marketing & Communications for Samsonite, and Puneet Motiani, Designated Partner of Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP, were among those who took the stage (GATSBY). The tropical Eden provided the ideal backdrop for the outside sunset session by the Mandovi river.

With a live band, IBFW’s “Experience” partner Royal Falcon Music Production increased the allure of the 18th-century island’s lush woodlands, emerald paddy fields, and painstakingly restored Portuguese colonial mansions. With a fusion of worldwide musicians and world music, the Royal Falcon music label, situated in Dubai, unites people from all over the world.

Designer Vikram Phadnis

Vikram Phadnis, made his resort collection debut presented the curtain-raiser show. His “Bloom” collection was influenced by the his Adhvan shop, which he opened in Goa last year. At Adhvan, he tried resort wear for the first time, and inspired by its success, he made the decision to go all out with it.

Vikram’s enthusiasm for bohemian designs, shapes, and style is evident in the free-flowing silhouettes. The casually stylish ensembles were dressed up for the curtain-raiser with extravagant hairstyles and eccentric makeup.

‘Bloom’ has 44 patterns in georgette and linen, including women’s dhotis, shorts, and swimsuits with capes. Although the embroidery is simple, it is highlighted by decorations. The audience reception to the collection, which features eye-catching bold designs in black and white with neon accents, was very positive.

IBFW focuses on young, fearless fashion aficionados, designers, content producers, artists, recent grads, and early innovators. With consumers and brand custodians that support green space energy and a circular usage economy, they can contribute to the development of India’s largest creative ecosystem.

Srishti Kaur

It was only appropriate then that Day One should wrap up with Eliferous, a collaborative show presented by Timex and former Miss Teen Universe Srishti Kaur. Encapsulating the essence of art and fashion, Eliferous translates Srishti’s experiences and aspirations into a signature collection that represents eloquence and freedom in designs which defy convention.

Srishti’s showstopper was Sakshi Malik, an Indian, lifestyle, beauty and fashion social media influencer and model.

Open-air ramps, including India’s longest ramp and the first one facing the sea, made IBFW a one-of-its-kind fashion festival.

