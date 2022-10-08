India Deaf Cricket Team entered the final of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 after beating South Africa by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 match here on Saturday.

India, the only undefeated team in the tournament, won all their matches so far against Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa.

On Saturday, India came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat as India successfully chased the target of 101 runs.

Earlier, put into bat, India knocked out South Africa in 100 runs. India player Sai Akash was the top scorer with 36 runs. On the other hand, Kuldeep Singh does well bowling for his team as he took three wickets with one maiden over of South Africa in 4 overs. Kuldeep Singh holds the Man of the Match award.

