India beat South Korea 3-2 to win bronze in Asian U18 volleyball championships

India defeated South Korea 3-2 to finish third and claim the bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Boys’ U18 Volleyball Championship here on Monday.

India, who had lost 0-3 to hosts Iran in the semifinals, overcame South Korea in the hard-fought encounter, winning 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 15-12.

The 2007 runners-up India, who finished second behind Japan in Pool B, defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the eight-team competition.

This was the title bronze medal in this competition for India won their lone title in 2003 when they hosted the event in Visakhapatnam.

Later, in the final, defending champions Japan outplayed hosts Iran 3-0, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 to claim the gold medal. Iran are the most successful team in this competition, having won the title seven times.

Japan, Iran, India and South Korea, who finished in the top four in this order, also qualified for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship as the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) representatives.

