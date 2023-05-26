INDIA

India became ‘vishwaguru’ in snatching jobs in last 9 yrs: Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted the Centre over growing unemployment and said that under the BJP, India has become ‘vishwaguru’ in snatching jobs.

In a tweet Kharge said, “In the last nine years, the Modi government has become a ‘Vishwaguru’ in snatching the employment of crores of youths.”

He said adding a video which highlighted the failure of the government in providing jobs to youths.

The video highlighted that the government promised to provide two crore jobs to youths every year. “Did the government provide jobs to 18 crore youths of the country?

In the video, it also said that only 40 per cent youths look for jobs while 60 per cent of youths are dependent on others’ income.

It also said that the unemployment rate is at a 45 year high and 63 per cent Indians between 20 to 24 age group are unemployed.

It also said that as per the CMIE survey, the unemployment rate climbed to four-month high in April this year.

Taking potshots at the Modi government, the Congress in its video alleged that unemployment doubled in the last nine years and India has become ‘vishwaguru’ in snatching jobs.

“The country has been suffering for the last nine years,” the video added.

Earlier in the day, Congress also launched a booklet, titled ‘9 saal, 9 sawaal’ to highlight the failures of the government in the last nine years and asked nine questions to Prime Minister Marendra Modi.

20230526-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC declines to stay Delhi HC judgment asking St Stephen’s to...

    Modi warns BJP MPs: Bring change in your behaviour, otherwise change...

    PM Modi doing nothing over ‘targetting’ of Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

    Former Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh spends a year in jail, awaits...