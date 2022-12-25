INDIA

India becoming world’s 5th largest economy, one of 2022 achievements: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that among the many successes of the year 2022 was India attaining the status of the world’s fifth largest economy.

In his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he said that in 2022 the record of India surpassing the incredible figure of 220 crore vaccines was also one of the landmarks.

“India crossed the magical exports figure of $400 billion in 2022… In sports, be it the Commonwealth Games or the victory of our women’s hockey team, our youth have shown tremendous potential,” the prime minister said while listing the achievements of the departing year.

Modi also spoke about the challenge of ‘Kala-azar’.

The parasite of this disease is spread through the sting of the sand fly. When someone has Kala-azar, one has fever for months, there is anemia, the body becomes weak and the weight also decreases. This disease can happen to anyone from children to elders. But with everyone’s efforts, this disease, named Kala-azar, is now getting eradicated rapidly, the prime minister said.

“Until recently, the scourge of Kala-azar had spread in more than 50 districts across four states. But now this disease is confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand. I am sure, the strength and awareness of the people of Bihar-Jharkhand will help the government’s efforts to eliminate ‘Kala-azar’ from these four districts as well,” he said.

20221225-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Action not possible against CPI-M MLA’s complaint against ‘highly-priced’ breakfast

    Yogi govt’s boost to sports with mini stadiums in rural UP

    Paytm Payments Services Ltd to resubmit application for authorisation to provide...

    Richa Chadha gears up for international debut in a lead role