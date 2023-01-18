BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India better off than many global economies, needs to work on labour markets and land: Gita Gopinath

NewsWire
0
0

IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has cautioned that India needs to work on labour markets and land, even as she hailed the country for doing better than many global economies.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos on Wednesday, Gopinath cautioned against growing fragmentation globally, saying it hurt the global growth rate.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has made countries much more concerned about national security and economic security, which is causing them to undertake policies that could lead to greater fragmentation, she was quoted as saying in the interview.

India though, she said, has been receiving lots of positive sentiments but at the same time added that greater reforms are needed for foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector.

A lot of businesses and companies are looking towards India as an investment destination as they try to diversify away from countries including China, Gopinath further said.

Commenting on India’s growth rate, the top IMF official said that in the current fiscal, it is 6.8 per cent while it would be 6.1 per cent for the next financial year.

20230118-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Infosys to buy back shares worth Rs 9,200 crore

    African Development Bank approves $135 mn loan to help Morocco’s recovery

    US state sues TikTok over safety and security breaches

    Satellite communication useful in service delivery, says telecom secretary