India can expect positive result against B’desh: NEUFC coach

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) coach Robert Jarni felt the senior India football team should expect a positive result against Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kolkata on October 15.

Moments after the Blue Tigers and NEUFC played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly match here on Wednesday, Jarni lauded India’s performance against Qatar in the last World Cup qualifier which he felt was ‘nearly perfect’. Last month, India had held Asian powerhouse Qatar to a 0-0 draw in their own backyard.

“Tactically, the game against Qatar was nearly perfect. India could have scored towards the end of the game and take all three points,” Jarni said.

“But now, against Bangladesh, they need to prove the point and I think with this set of players whom coach Igor Stimac has chosen, the Blue Tigers can expect a positive result against Bangladesh,” he added.

Sunil Chhetri scored India’s sole goal in the 34th minuste in the 1-1 draw against NEUFC, a strike which was nullified by Ghanian world cupper Asamoah Gyan in the added time of the first half.

Meanwhile, Stimac said that India need to work on “set-pieces, combinations and choose the best team” when they hit the pitch against Bangladesh.

“We’ll need to work on set-pieces, combinations and choose the best eleven for the game. We have another four days for recovery before the match,” Stimac said after the friendly.

“The boys are ready. We’re excited to go to Kolkata,” he added.

