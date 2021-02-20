Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the country has enough potential to leave China behind in the areas of manufacturing.

Speaking at a meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, Kejriwal said, “If the states and the Central government set up up manufacturing hubs, giving tax breaks and other necessary facilities to the medium and small industries, India can leave China behind in manufacturing.”

Claiming that manufacturing has been ignored for the last 70 years, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said, “Manufacturing needs to be given special attention on a war footing now.”

“Our youth have enough potential and ideas, they just need support from the government to turn their ideas into reality,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that the government should encourage people to launch startup projects.

