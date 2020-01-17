‘India can walk on path of peace only when it is powerful’

Moradabad (UP), Jan 18 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India will be able to walk on the path of peace only when it is a strong power in the world and for this the country has to be made capable.

He said that every person of any caste or religion in the country belongs to India, and the RSS considers everyone a part of Hindu society. The organisation’s only goal is to strengthen the country.

Bhagwat was speaking here on Friday while interacting with RSS campaigners and activists.

“Soviet Union was a superpower. America is a superpower, China also is or is becoming one. What do these superpowers do?… Don’t they grab others’ land?… Don’t they violate human rights? But no one blames them, because they are great powers. This is how the world works. Swami Vivekananda used to say that weakness is a sin. Therefore, be fearless and be powerful, only then will people believe us. We continue to do good even after independence. We kept walking on the path of peace. But the world will let us do that only when we have the strength.”

Bhagwat also gave a broad definition of being Hindu from the RSS’ point of view.

He said, “The reason why India is India, has to be protected. We cannot progress without that. The Sangh wants to organise Hindu society. When we say ‘Hindu society’, then the definition of Hindu society is that there is no distinction on the basis of creed, language, region, caste, state or religion. Whether it is from any province, any caste or religion, all are our own. We all have inherited this culture.”

“Anyone who serves the society in all ways, proudly carrying the flag of our ancestors, is Hindu, irrespective of religion or caste. We cannot change the identity of our country. We cannot distinguish anyone on the basis of caste, religion or anything. We have to organise Hindu society and make the country powerful.

Bhagwat also responded to those who say the RSS has the “remote control” of the BJP. He said “the media says that we have someone’s remote control. But we do not work to win elections. We work so that the country develops. We give to the country but do not take anything. We work without expecting gratitude.”

