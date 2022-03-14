India, Canada hold Foreign Office Consultations

India and Canada held Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi on Monday to discuss progress in a wide range of bilateral matters.

The Indian delegation was led by Ministry of External Affairs’s Secretary, East, Saurabh Kumar, while the Canadian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign and Global Affairs Marta Morgan. The last FOCs were held in March 2021 in a virtual mode.

“The discussions were cordial and friendly. Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment, education, science and technology, consular and mobility. They agreed that the two countries should continue work to renew the momentum in relations and convene meetings of bilateral dialogues and working groups,” the MEA said in a statement.

The FOCs also provided a timely opportunity to exchange assessment on regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to continue their productive consultations, and the next round will be held in Ottawa at convenient dates.

20220314-195203