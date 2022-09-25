INDIASPORTS

India claim bronze on debut at women’s International Tent Pegging Championship

Shining on debut at the Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship, the Indian trio of captain Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh won a bronze medal for the country at the prestigious event in Jordan.

In all, 14 countries competed and the Indian team made its presence felt on debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146).

On day one of the competition, Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance event. The team was lying seventh by the end of competition on Day 1.

On day two, the team competed in individual and team sword events and claimed second position with 24 points. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged first position with 18 points.

With a good performance on the second day, India jumped to fourth position in the overall table.

On day three, the team competed in the ring, peg and sword event and finished second. The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.

