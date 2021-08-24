India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to discuss the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) Track, under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

Both sides agreed that India and the US will engage in a constructive engagement under the partnership.

Yadav stated that these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasised that India stands committed to working with the US on clean energy.

Kerry cited the launch of CAFMD as a part of the partnership to enhance actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

He is likely to visit India in September to further the India-US partnership on Clean Energy.

The CAFMD was launched on April 22, 2021 at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden had agreed to launch the high-level India-US Partnership envisaging bilateral cooperation on strong actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Clean energy has been on top of the agenda of almost all countries that are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) climate goals under Paris Agreement. India too has declared to go green and Yadav declared at the Darbari Seth memorial lecture earlier in the evening that India is “on track to achieve and even exceed our targets (Nationally Determined Contributions) under the Paris Agreement to combat climate change”.

