India concerned about global economic outlook, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6 per cent for the Indian economy, it remains concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment.

She made the remarks on Wednesday while attending the Development Committee meeting of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting 2023 in Washington D.C.

Sitharaman mentioned that the World Bank should continue to work for its vision of a ‘World Free of Poverty’ and achieve its mission of ‘ending extreme poverty’ and ‘promoting shared prosperity’ in a manner that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

During her intervention, Sitharaman suggested that the global public goods should also be brought into the focus as the third goal.

The Finance Minister further mentioned that the “Evolution of the World Bank Group – A Report to Governors” provides a historic opportunity to think collectively on the evolution of the World Bank Group.

