India condemns ‘horrific attack’ on Salman Rushdie

The Central government on Thursday condemned the attack on noted author Salman Rushdie on August 12 during an event in New York State.

Spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, said in a media briefing: “India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and wish him an early recovery.”

Rushdie, who has a multi-million-dollar bounty on his head, was stabbed while he was on stage readying to speak at an event in Chautauqua, about 550 km from New York City.

The attack on the Booker Prize winner and Mumbai-born Indian-origin author drew global condemnation.

Hadi Matar (24), who had attacked Rushdie with a knife, was apprehended on the spot.

Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’, published in 1988, had offended Islamic fundamentalists who issued death warrants against him, forcing the author to spend some years in hiding.

