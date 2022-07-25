India on Monday strongly condemned the recent killings in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, calling the incident a ‘clear violation of the country’s sovereignty’.

“India strongly condemns the recent killings in Zakho district of Dohuk Governatorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which is a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

India also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the brutal attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed [on Monday] in condolence books opened by the government of Iraq in Baghdad and Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi,” the statement added.

A diplomatic dispute erupted between Iraq and Turkey after artillery shelling killed nine civilians and injuring 23 others at a park in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Most of the deceased were Iraqi tourists, including children. Local authorities, however, blamed Turkish forces for the incident.

Zakho is a commercial centre and tourist hub in northern Kurdistan. Local officials said a Turkish artillery strike hit a crowded resort just outside the town on July 20.

The Kurdish and Yezidi regions of Iraq have been targeted in the past by airstrikes and artillery shelling by the Turkish military.

Turkey launched a new offensive in northern Iraq in April, targeting fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara has designated as a terrorist group.

