India condemns killing of Turkish diplomat in Erbil

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India on Thursday condemned an attack in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, in which a Turkish diplomat was killed in a restaurant alongwith an Iraqi national.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “India condemns the terrorist attack in Erbil yesterday. We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased including a diplomat from Turkey.”

He said India had always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and had urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

The Turkish diplomat and the Iraqi civilian were killed on Wednesday when armed assailants opened fire inside the Huqqabaz, an eatery in Empire World, an upscale complex.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the “heinous attack” tweeting: “Our efforts are ongoing with the Iraqi and local authorities to track down the attackers.”

