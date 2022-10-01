INDIALIFESTYLE

India condemns terror attack at Kabul’s educational places

India on Saturday condemned the terror attack at Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

This blast in the west of Kabul took place in Friday morning when students were taking a practice college exam.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places.

“We are saddened by yesterday’s terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places”, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet today.

Reportedly, a suicide blast at an education institute in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul killed 19 people and injured 27 others. However, as per the local media report, the death toll is likely to rise.

