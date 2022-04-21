INDIASOUTH ASIA

India condemns US lawmaker’s visit to PoK

NewsWire
A day after US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India on Thursday strongly condemned her visit.

At a briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has taken note of her visit to a part of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is currently occupied by Pakistan illegally.

“If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable,” he said while briefing the media.

Omar, a member of the US House of Representatives representative, is on a five-day visit to Pakistan, and met a section of Pakistani political leadership to get to know their cultural, social, political, and economic dynamics.

She met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral, regional and global issues.

Both Alvi and Sharif also briefed her about domestic affairs and during their meeting, highlighted the issues of Jammu & Kashmir and stressed for the peaceful resolution of the dispute.

She also has a meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

