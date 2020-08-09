India conducts record tests with more than 7 lakh samples in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) A record number of over 7 lakh samples of COVID-19 were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total tests conducted to 2,41,06,535, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

A total of 7,19,364 tests were conducted increasing its frequency by more than a lakh from the previous day when 5,98,778 tests were conducted.

The ministry said that such high level of testing would also lead to a high number of daily positive cases. However, states have been advised to firmly focus on comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation and effective treatment.

It also added that such an approach has started showing results and recoveries are also increasing exponentially.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 has improved to 68.3 per cent from 48.2 per cent a month earlier. Between June 6 and August 8, the recovery rate increased by 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid caseload rose to 21,53,010 on Saturday recording the highest single-day surge in fresh infections at 64,398 and 861 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 6,28,747 and recoveries surged to 14,80,884. The death toll has increased to 43,379, the ministry said on its website.

–IANS

str/kr