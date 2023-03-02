INDIA

India congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated as World Bank president

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Thursday congratulated business leader Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead the World Bank, saying that India looked forward to his leadership of the financial institution.

“Congratulations to Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead @WorldBank. India supports Banga’s nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the @WorldBank,” the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

“Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in #financial and #technological sectors, rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in #DevelopingEconomies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale,” said another tweet.

“Banga’s rich experience will stand him in good stead at a time when the @WorldBank is considering next-generation #reforms to deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty, expand prosperity and deal with the pressing global challenges of our times,” the ministry added.

Banga is an Indian-born American business executive.

On February 23, he was nominated by US president Joe Biden to lead the World Bank.

Banga currently serves as the vice-chairman at General Atlantic.

20230302-164403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ivory case against actor Mohanlal: Kerala HC orders review of state’s...

    No longer in the dumps: A bank officer transforms the lives...

    ‘Female members of family incapable of accepting summons’: SC issues notice...

    Walmart arrives on Roblox gaming metaverse to woo kids