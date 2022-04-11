INDIA

India declares Pulwama attack accused Mohiuddin Alamgir as ‘designated terrorist’

NewsWire
0
0

India on Monday declared Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, a member of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who was involved in the Pulwama attack of 2019, as a designated terrorist.

Alamgir looks after JeM’s fund collection activities and routes the said fund to Kashmir. He has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born on January 1, 1983, Alamgir is a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification declaring Alamgir as individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Ministry said that Alamgir is also known by various names such as Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai, Muhammad Bhai, M Ammar and Abu Ammar Madam.

Alamgir was involved in the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel in 2019.

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had orchestrated an attack on the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

Days after the attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the terror case, has named JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, slain terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan as accused in the case.

20220411-201207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal CM gives higher pay-scale to employees

    BSF shoots down Pak drone carrying contraband in Punjab’s Ferozpur

    K’taka’s economy on the path of recovery: CM Bommai

    Women’s Day: How India fights with hidden infertility