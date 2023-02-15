LIFESTYLEWORLD

India delivers relief material to quake-hit Syria

An Indian Army team deployed in United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on Wednesday delivered relief material to quake-rattled Aleppo in Syria.

The material included rations & medicines from Government of India as well as contributions from the international community.

“#IndianArmy team deployed in @UNDOF delivers relief material to Aleppo, #Syria. This included rations & medicines from Government of #India as well as contributions from the international community,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Union Health Ministry said that it provided life-saving humanitarian medical assistance to quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Under operation Dost, emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore were arranged and promptly dispatched to Turkey and Syria, the Ministry tweeted.

Union Health Minister on Tuesday post on Twitter: India provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs, etc as part of the country’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria.

On February 6, a massive earthquake rattled Turkey and Syria.

