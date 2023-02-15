INDIA

India developing in every field under Modi, immense possibilities in Raj: UK MP Blackman

“Under the able and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making development in every field,” said British MP and Padma Shri Bob Blackman in Jaipur on Wednesday. He added that “India-UK business relations have become very strong, which will further strengthen in the future. Both countries will progress rapidly with the help of each other.”

Blackman was in Jaipur on Wednesday. During his visit, he went to Amer Fort, the Rajasthan Assembly and to the residence of BJP state president Satish Poonia.

“Amer, Jaipur and the whole of Rajasthan are very beautiful, the forts, palaces here are historical and people and hospitality are very good. Rajasthan has immense future possibilities in every field,” he said.

Blackman had a cordial meeting with BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia at his residence.

Poonia presented a Lord Krishna idol to him.

Poonia said that Bob Blackman is a supporter of the interests of India and Indians in the UK. He supported India on the issue of Kashmir from Parliament to public events. On behalf of all Rajasthanis, I heartily welcome and congratulate him on the land of Jaipur.

Earlier, Bob Blackman visited Amer Fort, and appreciated its historical art and beauty. On reaching Amer Fort, Satish Poonis and Amer residents welcomed him with turbans and garlands.

Bob Blackman along with Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma, MLA Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand Meena along with all BJP MLAs met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the assembly. They also had a courtesy meeting with state government ministers Parsadi Lal Meena, Lalchand Kataria.

