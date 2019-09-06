India doesn’t need propaganda: Rahul hits out at Centre

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dubbed the government’s excuses that millennials were the reason for the slowdown in the auto sector as “foolish theories” and said that the country needs a concrete plan to fix the economy.

Rahul also alleged that government is trying to hide economic slowdown by manipulating news cycles.

“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start,” said Rahul in a tweet.

With the tweet, Rahul attached a news report of the interview of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dubbing flawed GST and demonetisation as the reason for the economic slowdown.

His remarks came two days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing a press conference in Chennai said that the automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennials who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government over the economic slowdown in the country.

He had earlier slammed the government when it completed 100 days in office on Sunday.

“Congratulations to the Modi government on 100 days no vikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it’s needed the most – to turnaround our ravaged economy,” he had tweeted on September 8.

