SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

India drawn alongside Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan in 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday announced the draw of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which is scheduled to take place from June 15-July 2, here.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stages, which consist of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

India have been drawn against three-time winners Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan in Group D of the tournament.

“We are all excited with the group that we got at the draw. We will be facing some quality opponents, and the boys are really looking forward to it. Every footballer at every level wants to play against the best, and Japan are certainly one of the best in Asia,” head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.

“Our previous batches have of course played against the teams like Uzbekistan and Vietnam, and we have had some good results against them, so we are very hopeful to reach our goal, which is to be the first Indian team to qualify for the (FIFA U-17) World Cup,” he said.

Hosts Thailand will have Malaysia, Laos and Yemen for the company in Group A. Two-time champions Korea Republic are drawn with Iran, Afghanistan and Qatar Group B. Tajikistan got a challenging Group C with Australia, Saudi Arabia and China in it.

The four teams that make it to the semifinals will have their places in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Peru 2023 in November.

The tournament will be held across four venues — Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thammasat Stadium and BG Stadium, Pathum Thani, and Chonburi Stadium, Chonburi.

Groups:

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos

Group B: Korea Republic, IR Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China PR

Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan

20230330-171005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: AC Milan, Leipzig complete last 16 line-up as Benfica...

    ISL 202-22: AIFF DC charges KBFC’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz for ‘violent...

    Champions League: RB Leipzig overpower Celtic to return to winning ways

    AFC Women’s Asian Cup: We are aiming to reach quarters and...