India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

The India U-17 football team has been drawn in Group A of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2, alongside South Korea, Thailand, and Iran, after the official draw ceremony was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

India had made it to AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2 after emerging as the winners of Group F in Round 1, where they beat the Kyrgyz Republic (1-0) and Myanmar (2-1).

The Round 2 Qualifiers will be played in a round-robin format from September 16-24, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024, to be played from April 7 to 20.

The venues for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2 are yet to be confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Meanwhile, Australia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and the Philippines have been drawn in Group B, which will be played at a separate venue.

The four teams that qualify will join hosts Indonesia, and defending champions Japan, along with the finalist and third-placed team from the last edition, North Korea and China, respectively.

The dates of the Round 2 fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

20230518-170404

