BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India emerged as global M&A hotspot in 2022: Report

NewsWire
0
0

India bucked the global trend with strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) deal volume and value reaching all-time highs in 2022, a report showed on Tuesday.

Record levels of cash and availability of assets helped deliver a boom with deal volume up 36 per cent and deal value up 139 per cent in 2022, according to Bain & Company’s annual report.

“We have seen four straight years of growing deal volume and value, with 2022 setting another record year. This is in stark contrast to the mood and momentum in the rest of the world,” said Karan Singh, managing partner, Bain and Company India.

The strong M&A activity was seen across sectors, including financial services, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is a new theme and India is emerging as a hotspot for renewable energy, Singh added.

Consumer tech has seen the highest start-up consolidation, followed by edtech and fintech.

“M&A activity is strong across the board, from conglomerates acquiring new value creation engines, to insurgents buying into new segments and acquiring new capabilities,” said Vikram Chandrashekhar, partner, Bain & Company.

Additionally, India is becoming a prime alternative for global companies that are eager to diversify their supply chains.

“Close to 65 per cent of executives we surveyed have said they expect M&A activity to stay strong in 2023, this is significantly higher than the global average of 37 per cent,” said Chandrashekhar.

20230131-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paytm records revenue growth of 76% to Rs 1,914 crore

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for over a week

    Shriram Group announces merger of three finance companies

    J&K turns from ‘terrorist hub’ to biz hub; investment proposals worth...